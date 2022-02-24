My Hero Academia Updates Fans on Kurogiri’s Identity Crisis

My Hero Academia has introduced countless heroes and villains throughout its history, with one of the most tragic examples of both being the right-hand man to Shigaraki, Kurogiri. With the final act of the Shonen series playing out in the pages of its manga by creator Kohei Horikoshi, it seems that the current status of Kurogiri’s mental state has been revealed, along with the heroes’ plan that involves the Quirk of the teleporting antagonist that was once known as the young hero Oboro.

Warning. If you haven’t been keeping up with My Hero Academia‘s manga, you might want to turn back now as we’ll dive into spoilers for both the latest chapter and the War Arc.

Unfortunately for the heroes of UA Academy and their mentors, Aizawa and Present Mic weren’t able to bring Kurogiri, aka Oboro Shirakumo, to the light side, with the villain seemingly in a catatonic state as Eraserhead explains in the latest chapter of the manga:

“I couldn’t get through to him myself and we don’t even know if he’s more Kurogiri or Shirakumo at this point. Since losing my eye, my ‘Erasure’ is all but useless, meaning I’ll be sidelined in the coming battle.”

To make up for not flipping Kurogiri, Aizawa proposes that Monoma, the student of Class 1-B whose Quirk allows him to duplicate the powers of anyone that he makes contact with for a brief period of time, learns Oboro’s new teleportation skills to assist in the battle against All For One and his villainous army. Though Monoma only had a few days to master this power, it seems that the UA Academy student was able to do so with gusto as he teleported a large number of heroes right in front of All For One and his forces, kicking off what might be the final battle of My Hero Academia.

While the forces on both sides are quite extensive, it seems that each hero and villain is going to get their own unique moments to shine, as All Might’s plan involves trapping certain heroes and villains in large cages, once again thanks in part to Monoma having the teleportation Quirk down pat.

