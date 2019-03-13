‘My Hero Academia’ Proves Bakugo’s Pro Hero Promise

My Hero Academia has gone out of its way to show how its aspiring heroes are making their mark on the world. Guys like Izuku Midoriya have been the focus of such a spotlight time and again, but it seems Bakugo Katsuki is the newest to show their Pro Hero potential for fans.

The moment took place in the latest chapter of My Hero Academia. The series put out the update this week, and it sees Bakugo take on a set of muggers alongside Shoto Todoroki. The pair hit the streets after getting their Provisional Hero License, and it is there fans see Bakugo do something unexpected.

The muggers managed to swipe plenty of purses and personal effects from bystanders, but Bakugo isn’t about to let the items be taken. The explosive student manages to take down the cocky criminals with help from Todoroki, but he reigns in his destructive tendencies long enough to collect the stolen items from being blown to smithereens.

“Those criminals were stealing purses and stuff from civilians. We apprehended all of them, I believe,” the pair are heard explaining to a full-on Pro Hero. When the older man asks what happened to the items snatched, Bakugo takes mild offense and tells the Pro Hero he salvaged them ahead of time.

“I pick pocketed them back so they wouldn’t be blown to bits.”

To say the Pro Hero is excited by the thoughtful move would be underselling it. Bakugo and Todoroki are showered with praise as their first licensed job went over smoothly. Even All Might gives his students some much-deserved compliments on a job well done, and fans were left to reflect on how much Bakugo has grown since he entered UA Academy awhile back.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

