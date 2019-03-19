‘My Hero Academia’ Introduces A Shocking Extremist Cult

My Hero Academia has been expanding its world in phases ever since it got started, and the manga just widened its perspective yet again. In a new chapter, fans were introduced to yet another facet of Japan’s criminal underbelly, and it has teased some dangerous implications.

This week, My Hero Academia hit up fans with its new chapter, and the update began at a surprising point. Instead of answering the cliffhanger presented in chapter 219, this one began in the past with a visit to one unsavory group.

As it turns out, the League of Villains decided it was time to cannibalize some resources from some other baddies. The group went after the Creature Rejection Clan, and fans came to denounce the organization real fast.

“These charmers happen to be the Creature Rejection Clan, also known as CRC. Basically, they’re modern-day fossils,” the manga explains.

“You might’ve guessed from the name, they love committing hate crimes against people with heteromorphic quirks. A real bunch of scum, if I do say so myself.”

The group’s members are none to happy about the League’s infiltration. Dressed in long black robes, their skull masks will perhaps ring a bell for Harry Potter fans given their similar design to those masks worn by Death Eaters. However, the disguises aren’t kept for long. The League of Villains slaughters the group mercilessly once their clash begins, and fans were surprisingly okay with the extremist group’s take down.

