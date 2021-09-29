My Hero Academia Reveals Izuku’s Biggest Regret Towards All Might

The War Arc changed the world of My Hero Academia forever, with the manga diving into a very different version of Midoriya attempting to hold together hero society as villains ran amock throughout the city. While the current wielder of One For All bounces from crime to crime, recently being dragged back to UA Academy by his friends in Class 1-A, All Might has had problems of his own, recently encountering the hero killer Stain and grappling with the fact that he can no longer be the number one hero that he once was.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of My Hero Academia’s manga, Chapter 327, turn back now as we’ll be diving into spoiler territory.

Izuku has taken on a much darker approach, and aesthetic, from what we’ve known of the young hero in the Shonen franchise to date, bouncing from problem to problem while barely eating and sleeping in the process. Though All Might attempts to assist wherever he can, it was mostly relegated to the former Symbol of Peace giving Deku food in between battles. Pushed to the side, the latest installment of the manga gives readers the opportunity to discover how Izuku feels about keeping All Might on the sidelines, with it being Deku’s biggest regret when it comes to this relationship with his mentor.

“I’m okay…dunno If I could even fall asleep just yet,” Deku begins, speaking to his classmate Shoto Todoroki, the son of Endeavor, “I treated All Might pretty horribly and haven’t seen him since. I can’t sleep until I apologize but he’s not picking up his phone.”

Hilariously, at just this moment, Toshinori Yagi is seen at the window of UA Academy and bursts in, with the mentor and student apologizing to one another for the anxiety that they caused both themselves and the students of Class 1-A. Izuku manages to deliver a heartfelt apology to All Might:

“Those tonkatsu bento boxes gave me the strength to go on! I got all messed up because I didn’t have you around.”

With Class 1-A united once again, and the professional heroes continuing to hold together a society that is being torn apart by villains, the Final Act of the series definitely seems as if it is seeking to end the franchise with a bang.

What do you think of this moment between Deku and All Might?