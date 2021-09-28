My Hero Academia Cosplay Explodes With All Might’s One For All

All Might’s days as the number one hero and Symbol of Peace have come to a close in both the pages of My Hero Academia’s manga and the episodes of its anime, but that hasn’t stopped fans of UA Academy from honoring the brighter days of the insanely powerful crime fighter. Though there has been plenty of cosplay that has helped bring All Might to life, this latest entry incorporates the flashy power of One For All, the Quirk that is currently flowing through the veins of the young Midoriya in the franchise created by Kohei Horikoshi.

All Might lost the majority of his strength following his battle against All For One, his arch-rival that is easily one of the most powerful villains in the Shonen series. Though Toshinori Yagi might no longer be in the field, he is currently helping to train a new generation of heroes, not simply by working with Midoriya, but all of the students of Class 1-A to help them learn better ways to harness their Quirks. The fifth season came to a close with All Might sitting down both Bakugo and Midoriya, explaining that the next step in Deku’s training is learning how to master the power of his master, Nana Shimura.

Instagram Cosplayer Leon Chiro incorporated sparklers in order to paint a picture of All Might harnessing the power of his Quirk, One For All, which has been passed down through the generations in order to create a world of peace in which citizens can live without fear:

All Might is in a very place in the pages of the manga, with the War Arc having already come to a close and hero society being a very different place than it once was. With the former Symbol of Peace recently running into the hero killer Stain, Toshinori might not have his power, but he is clearly continuing to try his best when it comes to helping the next generation and make sure that the world doesn’t fall into a time of darkness once again where All For One controls the city.

What do you think of this flashy new Cosplay that brings the Symbol of Peace back to his glory days?