My Hero Academia Is Taking Over the Internet Well Ahead of Its Next Big Chapter

It is a stressful time to be a fan of My Hero Academia. As season six sits on the horizon, all eyes are on the manga as creator Kohei Horikoshi is putting fans through their paces. After all, the manga's most recent chapter ended with one of the worst cliffhangers possible. And with days to go until it updates, My Hero Academia is taking over the Internet.

If you head to Twitter or Tumblr, you will see My Hero Academia trending at the top of the charts. The discourse surrounding chapter 363 is intense, and it hasn't even come out yet. As you can see below, most fans are making jokes to comfort themselves ahead of whatever Horikoshi reveals in the new chapter. And given how the manga left off with Bakugo last time, the humor is warranted.

For those who are caught up with the series, you will know My Hero Academia has a lot to answer for, and we have chapter 362 to thank. The epic chapter followed Bakugo Katsuki as he made another stand against Shigaraki despite being severely injured. The boy's quirk seemed to evolve due to the flight-or-fight comeback, and Bakugo managed to scare All For One against all odds. However, the chapter ended with Bakugo succumbing to his injuries. The final spread showed a distraught battlefield with Bakugo covered in blood and deadened eyes. Things were made worse when fans saw Bakugo seemingly meet with All Might's spirit in the afterlife, so fans are up in arms over the explosive hero.

It won't be long until My Hero Academia returns with an update on Bakugo, so fans can breathe easily. The manga was on a break last week due to a Japanese holiday, but Horikoshi will resume publications this weekend. But as for whether the chapter addresses the cliffhanger, well – we will find out soon enough!

How do you think My Hero Academia chapter 363 will go down? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.