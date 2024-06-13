My Hero Academia Finally Gives Mirio's Class the Graduation It Deserves

My Hero Academia's end is on the horizon but before we bid a final farewell to Deku and Class 1-A, the epilogue arc is taking the chance to give us one last chance to say goodbye to the anime crime fighters. The freshman class of UA Academy isn't the only class that is going through some changes in the grand finale, as the latest manga chapter has given readers a pivotal graduation. The Big Three, which includes Mirio, Suneater, and Nejire, are bidding a fond farewell to the superhero school and luckily, readers are given one of the best moments so far featuring the trio.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of My Hero Academia's manga, Chapter 425, be forewarned that we'll be diving into spoiler territory. Luckily, all three upperclassmen were able to survive the fight against All For One and Shigaraki. Since their introduction, the aspiring heroes have touted how they were able to improve their Quirks to the point that they were able to change the public's mind on their individual power sets. Before the trio leave their university behind them to become professionals, Lemillion is able to give a final speech as his class' representative.

Lemillion's Farewell

In getting the chance to address UA Academy, Mirio gives one amazing speech as he enters adulthood, "I thank you from the bottom of my heart for taking the time out of your busy lives to be in attendance today. Collectively, we've lost so much and gained nothing at all. The fact is, heroes fight to bring a negative situation back to square one. General studies, the support course, and the business course, each of you has leveraged the experience gained at this institution to come together as one and fight the good fight."

Lemillion's speech continues, "However, we're still not back to square one just yet. The three years we've spent here will be put toward that purpose. Today was not the goal. A world without smiles and humor has no bright future. We seek a positive world where people can live their lives in good cheer. That is the finish line we're racing toward."

Want to see how My Hero Academia comes to an end? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook for all the latest updates on Class 1-A and hit me up directly to talk all things comics and anime.