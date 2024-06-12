My Hero Academia Cliffhanger Teases Dabi's Final Talk With the Todoroki Family

My Hero Academia is now working its way through a new epilogue arc in the manga, and the final moments from the newest chapter of the series are teasing Dabi's final talk with the rest of the Todoroki Family! It's been a fairly intense run for the Todoroki Family as they have served as one of the main stories throughout the manga as a whole. After Endeavor's abuse of his son Toya drove him to overexert and injure himself beyond recognition, Toya then grew up with a burning hatred for his father and the rest of his family as a result.

This lead to a heated final fight between Dabi and Shoto Todoroki in the final events of the war between the heroes and villains, and subsequently meant that the Todoroki Family had to come together for a brief reunion in order to fully embrace the rage of Dabi's flames. But while it seemed like Dabi was killing himself by burning his body to a degree he had never burned before, Shoto was able to stop his brother before it had gone too far. Now it's time to finally get through everything that actually went down.

(Photo: Shueisha)

My Hero Academia: The Todoroki Family Reunites?

My Hero Academia Chapter 425 continues its epilogue to explore the young heroes following the fights against the villains, and Deku and the rest of Class 1-A are getting ready for their second year at U.A. Academy. But the final moments of the chapter see Todoroki walking away and preparing for something. It's then revealed that an injured Endeavor is sitting in front of a holding cell where a very injured Dabi is being held. It's here that we'll see the emotional turmoil of their lives come to a true climax.

The emotional history of the Todoroki Family has been a core conceit of My Hero Academia as a whole as it revealed just how twisted the ideal of heroes can truly be in the wrong circumstances. While the fight brought about some alleviation of all of that trauma, it's no more than a physical altercation that there's no true way to resolve. There still needs to be actual conversations between each of the members where Endeavor will be "burned" by the sins of his past in a deeper way than just his wounds on the outside. It's what they need to do to heal properly. Dabi might be lost forever, but he also might not be.