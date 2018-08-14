‘My Hero Academia’ Reveal Prompts Huge Bakugo, Kirishima Theory

My Hero Academia is slowly becoming the go-to anime, and it isn’t hard to see why. The superhero title has plenty of action and even more characters to love. And, when you combine the manga with its growing fan-theories, it becomes impossible to ignore.

You know, especially when one of those theories is screaming about shipping and reincarnation.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Recently, My Hero Academia posted its latest chapter, and it has fans digging deep. The update follows Izuku as he learns more about his strange One For All dream, but its biggest fan-theory is prompted on the first page.

As the chapter starts, fans are shown Izuku as the boy takes stock of his ordeal.

“I can’t talk. Everything below my nose is missing, but I can move my right hand. I can’t move from this spot. I don’t even have legs,” Izuku says, looking at the line of One For All users before him. The heroes aren’t lined up in order, and they aren’t all totally visible.

“There’s two people behind All Might, but they’re too far away to see clearly,” Izuku says once he notices two shadows behind his mentor’s ghostly form.

If you look closely, you may be able to take a guess at how the characters are. While it’s likely that the two are heroes fans haven’t met yet, there are others who think the two look a bit familiar. In fact, they believe the duo features older versions of Bakugo Katsuki and Eijiro Kirishima. The man on the left has accessories on his hand similar to the grenade gauntlets Bakugo wears, and the other could resemble Kirishima if his hair were pulled back.

Of course, there is no telling what the answer to this mystery is yet, but the reincarnation theory fans have concocted is a complex one. Some wonder whether time travel might be the reasoning behind these shadows, but for now, all readers can do is guess until Kohei Horikoshi puts out an official answer.

For those unfamiliar with the My Hero Academia juggernaut, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers, although he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero, All Might, and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

So, do you buy into this theory? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!