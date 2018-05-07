‘My Hero Academia’ Wraps Latest Arc With Surprise Twist

It looks like another arc is coming to a close in My Hero Academia. The series closed its last big saga with the ‘Internship’ arc, and the manga is working its way up to another big story. Still, its creator Kohei Horikoshi has given the story some breathing room with a couple smaller arcs, and it seems like its latest is about to wrap.

If you are not caught up with My Hero Academia, then you should know its latest chapter appears to have ended the ‘U.A. Cultural Festival’ arc. The saga began back in chapter 169 as it saw Izuku Midoriya catch up with his friends in Class 1-A. With the gang reunited, U.A. Academy gets ready to host its cultural festival, but things got complicated when a rising villain known as Gentle chose to target the event.

In the final chapters of the arc, it was Izuku and Gentle who went head-to-head as they each strove to see their goals through. All Izuku wanted was to give have Eri enjoy the cultural festival while Gentle wanted to break into U.A. to prove he could do it. The expelled hero’s backstory caught everyone off-guard, and the whole arc seems to end with Gentle turning himself in.

After losing in combat to Izuku, Gentle decides to turn himself to save his sidekick La Brava from being punished for his crimes. Izuku does vouch for Gentle and say he was only planning to prank the U.A. Cultural Festival, and La Brava is left behind to panic. Desperate to make it to the festival on time to see Eri, Izuku prepares to leave the battle, but he shares a brief moment with Gentle. It is then the boy acknowledges Gentle as his most difficult enemy yet because they both fought for others. Their shared feelings added a whole new layer of complexity to their battle, but it was Izuku who came out on top in the end.

For those unfamiliar with My Hero Academia, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

