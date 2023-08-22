My Hero Academia's Early Art Has Been Lost Due to X (Twitter) Glitch

It is safe to say My Hero Academia has been around the block. After nearly a decade in print, the hit shonen series has been through ups and downs. Creator Kohei Horikoshi has kept fans close since My Hero Academia began, and he has gifted tons of special sketches to them online. But now, a new change to X (Twitter) has wiped some of the manga's earliest artwork.

As you can see below, fans noticed the sudden shift after X (Twitter) underwent an ugly glitch. It is hard to keep up with all of the site's failings as of late, but one of the platform's latest changes limited its cloud function. As such, pictures and videos uploaded to X (Twitter) from 2014 and earlier were deleted... including Horikoshi's artwork.

Horikoshi a perdu ces premiers croquis à jamais ! 😬



Elon Musk essaie de réduire les coûts de Google Cloud Platform, ce qui signifie que certains des anciens tweets avec les dessins de Horikoshi ont disparu de Twitter pour toujours. pic.twitter.com/VWETOKZJny — My Hero Academia FR – Saison 7 en 202X ⌛ (@MhaActuFR) August 19, 2023

As 2014 marked the first year of My Hero Academia being published, you can imagine the goldmine of artwork on Horikoshi's profile. From Deku to Mount Lady and All Might, some of the earliest My Hero Academia artwork outside of the manga was shared to X (Twitter) exclusively. Now, those precious sketches are missing to the chagrin of fans.

At this point, there is no reasoning for why X (Twitter) cut access to its early uploads, but many have speculated it is due to cost-saving measures. X, which is best known as Twitter, came under fire earlier this year over cloud functionality. Direct messages and post scrolling have been impacted plenty of times due to limited cloud access. Between these tech glitches and X's controversial rebranding with users, manga creators are now thinking twice about where they post their art for fans. And as for now, well – Horikoshi's original My Hero Academia art is just collateral. If we are lucky, perhaps these sketches will surface again soon...!

If you are not familiar with My Hero Academia, you can always tune into the hit superhero series. Its anime is streaming on Hulu as well as Crunchyroll while the Shonen Jump app houses the My Hero Academia manga. So for more details, you can read the official synopsis for My Hero Academia below:

"Middle school student Izuku Midoriya wants to be a hero more than anything, but he hasn't got an ounce of power in him. With no chance of ever getting into the prestigious U.A. High School for budding heroes, his life is looking more and more like a dead end. Then an encounter with All Might, the greatest hero of them all, gives him a chance to change his destiny..."

