My Hero Academia Revisits Izuku’s Secret Quirks

Midoriya has really struggled with attempting to learn his powers throughout his time as the hero in training, Deku. While finally managing to find his own path and method at becoming the next “Symbol of Peace”, the green costume wearing student of UA Academy seemingly has a brand new bag of powers that he’ll need to master before truly making his first steps into the world as a hero all his own. Recently, it was revealed that Deku has far more powers than he had originally thought, as the powers of One For All seem to reach far beyond the simply super strength that All Might wielded.

Earlier in the franchise, Midoriya discovered that the various users of One For All managed to transfer their individual quirks to future users, allowing Izuku to now access some of these amazing super powers as his own. The first quirk that he discovered, outside of All Might’s of course, is the power of the “Black Whip”. As energy ropes burst forth from Deku, he discovered that he could use these energy outputs to not only assault opponents with, but also trap them within their insanely strong vice.

With Midoriya realizing that he would need to work on his media personality to help himself become the best hero he can, the young protagonist reveals that mastering these new found abilities is going to be his mission moving forward. Though the process of mastering All Might’s massive strength was tough at first, Deku found a path that worked for him and focused the strength mostly on his legs to avoid the frequent bone breaking drawbacks.

There are still several other quirks that Midoriya has yet to unlock, making him a potential powerhouse that can exceed the powers of All For One. These powers are certainly something the students of UA Academy will need as the recent union between the League of Villains and the Meta Liberation Army, creating the Paranormal Liberation Front, is going to be quite the handful.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with both a fourth season of the anime and second big anime film.