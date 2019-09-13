My Hero Academia Makes Dark Child Soldier Comparison

In Chapter 242 of the My Hero Academia manga, the “Commission” that delegates what missions heroes undertake and gives marching orders to the teachers and leaders within UA Academy have a new edict. With the students gaining more notoriety around the world and their quirks continuing to grow, the Commission has recognized not only their strength, but their ability to handle themselves in a fight. Class 1-A is seen as something other than children now, they’re seen as soldiers. As the teachers of UA struggle with this new decision, a dark future looks to be in the cards for Midoriya and his classmates.

As Aizawa, Midnight Lady, the Principal, and others argue over the new decision for the students to “enter into the field” and tackle real life battles and threats that are hurled their way. They will be asked to leave their childhood behind and Class 1-A will be placed into scenarios that make them seem to be “child soldiers”. Even if they have faced off with the League of Villains numerous times and seen a multitude of life or death situations, it’s a tough ask for Midoriya and his friends to start living this life so early.

The contrast between the behind the scenes meeting of the older teachers and the Christmas party being thrown by Class 1-A is ironic and quite sad.Midoriya and his classmates are more than willing to put their lives on the line as they have more times than we can count in the franchise so far, but their ability to enjoy their youth and take a breather seems to be coming to an end, especially with All Might out of commission.

With Midoriya, Bakugo, and Todoroki undergoing a surely rigorous training scenario under the harsh number one hero Endeavor, they’ll need to amplify their quirks and learn as many new tricks as they can to tackle the harsher life that is coming their way.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with both a fourth season of the anime and second big anime film too.