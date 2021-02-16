My Hero Academia Reveals Why Endeavor's Wife Married Him

✖

My Hero Academia's manga has recently finished the insane battle between the heroes and the villains within the hard-hitting saga known as the War Arc, and now the manga is taking the opportunity to dive into the broken psyche of Endeavor and how his family became what they are today. The mother of Endeavor's children has long been broken thanks to the abuse that the number one hero put his family through, and this latest installment answers the long-running question of why Rei Todoroki decided to marry the powerful superhero who wanted to beat All Might.

Warning! If you have yet to read the latest chapter of My Hero Academia's manga, Chapter 301, you might want to steer clear of the rest of this article as we'll be diving into spoiler territory.

Following the War Arc, Endeavor's world has been shattered, with the revelation that his oldest son, Toya, is in actuality alive and is in fact the League of Villains' member, Dabi. With the world now knowing the terrifying past of Endeavor and his family, Endeavor's psyche has seemingly been broken and a flashback reveals just how the number one hero met and married his wife. Rei Todoroki was originally enlisted by her family to marry Endeavor as a part of a "Quirk marriage", wherein the sole purpose of their engagement was to create new powerful children that harbored both the power of fire and ice.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Rei and Endeavor found themselves married as a matter of convenience, with the ice wielder attempting to raise her children in a loving home while Endeavor put his kids through the wringer of abuse in an attempt to have them become the greatest heroes in the world. Unfortunately, Toya was born with a flame more powerful than Endeavor's, but did not have the ice powers of his mother, but rather simply had resistance to insanely cold temperatures.

The chapter ends with the flashback seeing Toya lash out against his family, being pushed away from the life of being a hero that he had trained for, attempting to get revenge on his brother Shoto for simply having the right set of powers through his Quirk. Needless to say, Endeavor has a lot to answer for and his future as a hero is certainly in question.

What did you think of this depressing flashback? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.