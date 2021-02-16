My Hero Academia Creator Addresses the Manga's Recent Explosive Arcs

✖

My Hero Academia has gone through a lot in its time, and the manga has only made that worse as of late. Kohei Horikoshi, the creator of the series, has taken fans on a trip this last year with an explosive arc. The manga has been darker than ever before as of late, and Horikoshi is finally commenting on the change of pace.

This week welcomed a new chapter of My Hero Academia, and it was there fans heard from Horikoshi himself. The artist published a special note to fans, and Horikoshi used it to address the heightened emotions of the manga.

(Photo: Bones)

"Sorry for the continuous high humidity of the storyline. It might be just about right if you read it was a dehumidifier," the note reads.

Clearly, Horikoshi feels good enough about the recent arcs to laugh, and he should. The manga has been filled with emotional reveals and high-stakes battles. The last year of the manga brought about numerous deaths, several big comebacks, and shattering revelations. If the coming war with All For One wasn't bad enough, fans have to contend with Dabi and all of society crumbling at this point. So yeah, you might need something to air things out when reading My Hero Academia.

As for what's next, My Hero Academia plans to take on a so-called prison break arc. All For One is on the loose, and he was able to break open several other prisons before going underground. All of society is in shambles following the failed raid on Shigaraki's forces. So if you were hoping for a lighthearted interlude in 2021, well - you need to keep on waiting.

What do you make of this new author's note? How are you liking the manga's darker edge?