My Hero Academia Fans Are Still Reeling From Hagakure’s Face Reveal

My Hero Academia dropped a bombshell on fans this month when a certain traitor was revealed, and now, it seems the series is ready to put fans through their paces once more. Another big revelation just took over the manga, but this time around, fans were left stunned rather than saddened. After all, creator Kohei Horikoshi just made good on a promise from long ago! Hagakure’s face has been revealed, and honestly? We cannot blame fans for freaking out about the whole thing.

As you see in the slides below, the fandom rose up quickly after My Hero Academia put out its latest chapter. The release checked in on Izuku as he spoke with Aoyama about his work as the traitor. The update left fans stunned as Aoyama even tried to hurt Izuku, but Hagakure got in the way.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In fact, the heroine saved Izuku from the blast, and she took the moment to rail Aoyama for acting as a traitor. This was the moment fans saw Hagakure’s face for the first time, and her soft looks have fans falling in love. While some believed the reveal was not needed, creator Kohei Horikoshi promised to bring Hagakure’s face to life at some point in My Hero Academia. And at last, the artist made good on his promise… even if the heroine was crying when the whole revelation came to light.

What do you think of Hagakure’s big face reveal? Does the student look anything like you expected? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.

He Did That

https://twitter.com/notinmyally/status/1468995685135618052?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Thoughts?

https://twitter.com/EIJITODO/status/1468839533374488579?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Prophecy Fulfilled

https://twitter.com/unreeemarkable/status/1470089653697101824?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Alrighty Then

https://twitter.com/coopurr_/status/1468776678306418693?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Red Alert

https://twitter.com/maesie_daisies/status/1468783925858291714?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Could It Be…?

https://twitter.com/katsukisreal/status/1470098819048161291?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Controversial or No?