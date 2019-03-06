Here’s What We Know About ‘My Hero Academia’s New Arc

My Hero Academia has been around the block once or twice by now, and it has no plans to slow down. The popular shonen title has reinvigorated the superhero genre in Japan, giving fans guys like All Might and Deku to support. Now, it seems the manga is ready to embark on a new arc, and it got off to a big start.

Here at ComicBook.com, we are doing a brief breakdown of this all-new arc. From big players to its starting chapter, we’re got all the details you need to know.

Videos by ComicBook.com

To start, this arc doesn’t have a title yet. It kicked off with chapter 218 on the heels of the ‘Joint Training’ arc.

The arc will focus on new group of villains working underneath the corporate umbrella. Detnerat, a large company in Japan, goes live with its decision to enter the Hero Sector. However, its yet-named CEO seems to be heading up a villainous organization with a major grudge against the League of Villains.

This new group seems to be following the teachings of The Meta Liberation War, a book written by a villain from the series’ lore. It has to do with bolstering the rights of superhuman individuals above their common comrades, so you can see why villains would be into its rhetoric.

The arc may deal with vigilantes. While Class 1-A manages to get all its kids covered with provisional licenses, vigilantes are seen in the final pages of chapter 218, so this high-intensity arc will have several different factions warring with one another.

So, where do you think this arc will go moving forward? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the new Game of Thrones trailer, Shazam!, WWE Fastlane & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!