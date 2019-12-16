My Hero Academia Reveals the Truth Behind Aizawa’s Expelled Students

It has been quite some time since My Hero Academia introduced fans to Eraserhead. Aizawa made his debuted shortly after the series began, and the moody Pro Hero became a quick favorite. Sure, the man was a bit prickly, but his quiet care for Class 1-A made him hard to hate. Even when Aizawa was gunning to expel Izuku, fans were drawn to something in him, and that hunch has finally been drawn out.

It turns out Aizawa is not quite the bad guy fans thought he was. The Pro Hero didn’t abandon all the students he expelled; Instead, he gave them another shot at their dream.

Recently, My Hero Academia went in on this revelation with chapter 254. The manga saw both Aizawa and Present Mic confront a man who had surprising connections to their past. It was there Aizawa went through a flashback, and fans learned the truth behind his expulsion habit.

As it turns out, Aizawa did expel all of those students, but he did not get them get out of U.A. Academy. Immediately upon failing the students, he would re-enroll them to the school where they’d work under a new homeroom teacher. Aizawa had such a difficult test to prove a point to his students, and even Principal Nezu was surprised by the teaching method.

“Being self-sacrificial isn’t the same as being suicidal. So many kids confuse the two. So I’ll give them what they want, a ‘death’ so to speak. That’ll also get them working harder than ever,” the teacher explained.

This revelation is a major one as it reframes the way Aizawa is viewed. At first, fans felt the Pro Hero was too harsh and quick to pass biased judgements on students. It turns out that is not quite the case. Even if students might not live up to his standards, Aizawa believes they deserve the chance to work hard for another shot at the dreams. You know, the same way Izuku did all those chapters ago.

