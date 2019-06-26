My Hero Academia Shakes Down Shigaraki With A Crippling Injury

My Hero Academia has introduced some scary quirks since it began, but few stack up to the one Shigaraki rocks. The leader of the League of Villains can decay just about anything now with a touch of his hand, but it seems his power just got nerfed in a big way.

After all, one baddie just removed Shigaraki of a hand, and fans are not expected the war to take such a gruesome turn.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Recently, My Hero Academia put out a new chapter, and it was there fans found Shigaraki in a big battle. The leader is taking on another honcho of the Meta Liberation Army. At last, Re-Destro has decided to fight Shigaraki after staying to the sidelines for so long, and the army commander made waves with his debut.

After all, Re-Destro kicked off the fighter’s serious turn by smashing Shigaraki’s hand into mince meat. The graphic attack tore the League leader’s hand in half and appears to have split the arm at his elbow. Even Shigaraki looked shocked by the attack, and Re-Destro made it clear why he target the limb.

“You killed many of my warriors on your way here, right,” the army commander asked. “And was it this hand that committed such evil acts?!”

In order to get revenge for his fallen soldiers, Re-Destro decided to totally cripple Shigaraki’s hand. It will be impossible for the baddie to use his Decay quirk with the hand now, but he is not yet out of hope. Not only does Shigaraki have a hand left to fight with, but he’s got backup on the way with Gigantomachia. So, if the League leader gets lucky, he won’t be down a hand for too long should All For One’s doctor help him out.

So, do you think Shigaraki can recover from this damning injury? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with a new film in theaters later this year too.