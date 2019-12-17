My Hero Academia Just Introduced Its Own Winter Soldier

Thanks to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the Winter Soldier is a well-known name these days. Captain America had audiences all in their feelings when he was reunited with his thought-dead best friend Bucky Barnes. The man had not died so much as he was turned into a helpless killer. And as it turns out, My Hero Academia has done much the same with one of its former heroes.

Oh, but that isn’t the worst part. No, the worst thing is that My Hero Academia turned Aizawa into Captain America in this scenario as his former best friend seems to be part of the League of Villains.

Recently, My Hero Academia went live with a new chapter, and it was there fans got a horrible update. Aizawa and Present Mic were told to visit a supermax villain prison where they found Kurogiri. The scientists explain the man is really a highly functional Nomu, and the villain was made using the corpse of Aizawa’s best friend from high school.

Yikes, right?

The trio are not told the news gently as the bandaid is ripped off. Aizawa is told “Kurogiri is a Nomu with Shirakumo’s corpse at his core.” While the lead cannot be confirmed in full, all signs point to the former hero Shirakumo being within Kurogiri.

As you might expect, Aizawa is horrified by the news, and it gets worse when he learns Kurogiri may be able to tap into Shirakumo’s memory still. Much like Captain America had to reach out to the Winter Soldier, chapter 254 sees Aizawa do the same. This time it is Kurogiri in the hot seat being questioned, and fans aren’t sure what will go down next. Shirakumo has not peeked out from within Kurogiri to date, but the right prodding from Aizawa might just coax him out.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia will also be launching its second big movie, Heroes Rising, in Japan this December.