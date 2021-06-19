My Hero Academia Cliffhanger Challenges Izuku With an Explosive Booby Trap

✖

My Hero Academia is challenging Izuku Midoriya with an explosive booby trap left for him at the end of the newest chapter! The Final Act of Kohei Horikoshi's original manga series has been nothing but intense for Midoriya as the young hero has not only left the safe confines of U.A. Academy, but is now actively fighting against villains on the front lines as he tries to get as strong as he can with One For All before All For One and Tomura Shigaraki make their move. This has led him to a clash with a deadly former hero turned mercenary, Lady Nagant.

With the previous chapter of the series bringing her to her defeat, it was also revealed that All For One had implanted an explosive contingency plan into her body to use against Midoriya. As the newest chapter revealed further, this was far from the only explosive booby trap contingency he had in place as Midoriya found himself stuck in another of All For One's plan at the end of Chapter 316 of the series.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Chapter 316 of the manga picks up right after Lady Nagant's body explodes, and from her we learn that part of All For One's plan involved recruiting her along with a number of other villains to capture Midoriya and bring him to a certain mansion in the woods in two months time. But as Midoriya and the pro heroes head to this mansion in an attempt to catch All For One off guard, they learn instead that the villain had planned for this as well.

When they arrive at this mansion, they find it completely empty outside of a short video message from All For One. He trolls Midoriya by taunting him over the fact that he's been doing nothing but think of Midoriya and taking One For All during his entire stint in Taratarus. Knowing that Midoriya would eventually get the better of Lady Nagant, he instead rigged the entire mansion to explode and that's exactly what happens at the end of the chapter.

This explosion will definitely not leave the pro heroes that went into in unscathed, and that's especially true for Midoriya. We'll see a better glimpse of the resulting damage with the next chapter, but what did you think of this cliffhanger? Do you think the heroes made it out of the explosion okay? Let us know your thoughts in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!