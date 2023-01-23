My Hero Academia Cliffhanger Kicks Off Lady Nagant's Redemption Arc

My Hero Academia is starting to bring back some familiar faces into the fold as the final phase of the final war between the heroes and villains kicks into high gear, and the cliffhanger from the newest chapter has brought Lady Nagant back to the action by kicking off her redemption arc! When the Final Act first began and Izuku Midoriya was taking it upon himself to capture as many of the escaped Tartarus prisoners as possible, he came across the first of All For One's assassins, Lady Nagant. This foe was quickly a hit with fans due to how many layers she had under the surface.

When we had last seen Lady Nagant, she was already taking a turn for the better as fighting Deku helped her see the true value of heroes. It was already hinted that due to the nature of her role with the Public Safety Commission in the past, and her lack of lethal force against Deku at first, that there could be a redemption for her down the line. Now the moment has come as she made a major save with the final moments of the newest chapter of the series.

How is My Hero Academia Redeeming Lady Nagant?

Chapter 378 of My Hero Academia sees Tomura Shigaraki poising for his next use of Decay now that he's temporarily regained control of his body from All For One. Deku's still exhausted from the use of his Gearshift quirk in his first attempt to take down the villain, and thus is unable to move fast enough to keep Shigaraki from destroying the entire U.A. Academy base as it falls from the sky. But before he can make contact with it, Nagant actually shoots off his hand from afar.

It's revealed that she's positioned far away from the actual scene of the fight, but was able to quickly save Deku when he needed the help the most. It's revealed that Tsukauchi and the police have reached out to some of the villains they had locked up before as allies in this case because they're ultimately humans first. Nagant is especially one of those as while she had been labeled a villain due to how she ended her time with the Public Safety Commission, she's also someone that got caught in the broken hero system.

It's not exactly a path to redemption, but a path to allowing her to shed that horrible label and the terrible things she went through in the past.