My Hero Academia Reveals the Deadly Plan Shigaraki’s Army Has Crafted

My Hero Academia‘s arc is building up to be its most epic and explosive (literally!) yet, as both the Pro Hero and Villain worlds marshal their respective armies for a coming war that could reshape the entire society of superpowered individuals. The heroes are taking drastic steps to get the kids of Class 1-A ready for the coming war – and that preparation is certainly needed. As the latest chapter of My Hero Academia reveals, Tomura Shigaraki, Re-Destro, and their new union of the League of Villains and Meta Liberation Army have a master plan to attack all of Japan!

Warning! My Hero Academia Chapter 258 SPOILERS Follow!

Under Shigaraki’s leadership, the new Paranormal Liberation Front has been reorganized into four main factions (or “Vanguard Action Regiments”) which are commanded by a mix of League of Villain members and Meta Liberation Army leadership. The factions are each focused on “Tactics,” “Guerilla Warfare,” “Intelligence,” and “Support.” Pro Hero Hawks has been deep undercover gathering all this intel on the growing threat, and revealed the following:

“…There is one more specific goal. Bringing down the status quo, means annihilating all heroes. The plan to attack all major cities at one throughout the nation. With cosiety brought to a lawless standstill, Re-Destro and the hearts and mind party will storm the political world. They will distribute weapons and extol the virtues of self-defense, calling it true freedom. Just as when laws lost their meaning following the advent of the exceptional, these people will throw the world into chaos and enthrone Shigaraki atop the rubble. The Second Coming of All For One.”

Up until this point, My Hero Academia has been about the rivalries and battles between factions for the Pro Hero and/or villain world; or dealing with remnants of the old world like the Yakuza; or just exploring the world pro hero school, and its various tests and tournaments. This upcoming “Meta Liberation War” arc that’s taking shape will be the first time the series has really played for truly Avengers-level stakes, that could change My Hero Academia forever, going forward. The buildup alone has seen both Izuku and Shigaraki powering up to frightening degrees, and it definitely seems like major figures on both sides of the line could fall.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes.