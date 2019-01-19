Eye-Catching ‘My Hero Academia’ Cosplay Brings Midnight to Life

Kohei Horikoshi’s My Hero Academia has quickly gained a surge of popularity since its debut, and one major factor of this has been the strong character designs throughout. It’s easy for fans to pick a favorite out of the characters, and one definitely made a huge impression early on.

The 18+ Only Hero Midnight quickly gained favor among fans of the series for her distinct look, and now one stunning cosplay has brought her life in a truly eye-catching way. You can check it out below.

Cosplay Artist Katyuska Moonfox shared the above Midnight cosplay to Twitter, and it has quickly gained momentum among fans. Midnight’s outfit in the series is distinct for its play on dominatrix gear, and is enhanced with a sheer suit covering her skin (which produces a scent that puts foes to sleep in the area. It’s a brave look to attempt for sure, and fans will agree that Moonfox embodies the character well. You can find more of her work here on Patreon, but be aware that there is some NSFW content.

My Hero Academia has a couple of live-action projects in the works, and one of the heroes fans would want to see make the jump is Midnight. Though it might be hard considering her audacious look that even the series pokes fun at sometimes. But like the other pro heroes in the universe, her outfit is completely her choice and she’s got no shame in taking villains down.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

Fans are currently waiting for the series to make its anime return later this October, and it’s one of the most anticipated anime releases of 2019 overall. It’s hard to blame fans for their eagerness as the third season of the series ended on a major cliffhanger with the introduction with the Big 3, new Pro-Heroes like Nighteye, and new villains like Overhaul, and each of these new elements coalesce in big ways over the next arc of the series.