‘My Hero Academia’ Fans React to Midnight’s New Look

The latest My Hero Academia episode may have been filler for a special charity event in Japan with ties to the new Two Heroes movie, but it also debuted some brand new looks for the Pro-Heroes Midnight, Present Mic, and Cementoss.

Just as fans found out All Might would make a surprisingly good villain, they were enthralled by the new, cute spin on Midnight as she debuted a brand new civilian look.

Midoriya and a few of his classmates were undergoing a special exercise in which a villain, played by All Might, held a few civilians hostage when his jewel heist goes south. This leads to the new look for Midnight, who is playing the role of one of the hostages.

Her cute new look already threw fans for a loop, and attracted them in a completely different way than usual, but things were even spicier when the series alluded to a secret relationship between Midnight and All Might’s characters.

Midnight’s role in the exercise was to be the one who initially called the cops on the villain, who was actually her lover. She was trying to save him from himself, and this eventually leads to the ‘death’ of the villain with her misplaced love.

The subsequent performance showed a new side of the normally ultra-confident pro-hero, and Midnight fans are all over it. Read on to see what fans are saying about Midnight’s makeover, and let us know your thoughts in the comments!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 19 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

I ship Midnight and All-Might so hard after this weeks episode! Too bad Horikoshi did it to troll everyone.

͡° ͜ʖ ͡°. ???#MyHeroAcademia pic.twitter.com/bBDte7NgbU — ⒾⓋⒶⓃ (@xIvanRamirezx) August 25, 2018

Can we talk about how cute Midnight was in today’s episode of #MyHeroAcademia — Samuel Ochoa (@Nerd_Drummer92) August 25, 2018

