My Hero Academia Cosplay Highlights Why Fans Love Midnight

My Hero Academia‘s slate is full of some of the most memorable characters in designs from series released in the last few years. Much of that comes from series creator Kohei Horikoshi’s fun experiments with design as the world of heroes and villains the series is set in allows for all kinds of wild variations. You can have characters with goofier and more cartoonish designs, more intense looks, and even some more that amplify their attractiveness. They each fit in this world, and none is a better example than the 18+ Only hero, Midnight.

There’s not a lot of doubt as to why Midnight is such a popular pro hero with fans, but the hero’s tight fitting costume also one of the hardest looks to bring to life because of how little it breathes. But artist @kalinka.fox (who you can find on Instagram here) brings the look to life well with a latex take on the pro. You can check it out below!

My Hero Academia‘s hero costume designs often work in tandem with how the character operates. It’s why fan service heavy heroes like Midnight can “get away” with costumes like this that are far more explicit in the original manga than they are in its adaptations. But strong cosplay takes like this prove they can accomplish what they set out to do, and still kick villain butt!

Midnight’s Somnambulist quirk gives off a sleep inducing aroma from her body, so she plays into this by keeping it tight to her body and ripping away her costume to use her quirk freely. She’s often completely willing to go as far as she needs to, and doesn’t shy away from her more playful side. In fact in the spin-off My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, it’s revealed that the younger Midnight was actually so wild that there were tougher costume regulations put in place as a result of her antics.

But wilder pro heroes like Midnight working alongside heroes of the utmost standing like All Might is one of the many reasons My Hero Academia‘s hero world is so appealing. Anyone can be any kind of hero they like as long as they train hard and harness their skills. No matter what those skills may be. What do you think of Midnight’s look in My Hero Academia? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. If you wanted to check it out for yourself, you can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll and FunimationNOW. Funimation will also soon be bringing My Hero Academia’s second big movie, Heroes Rising, to North America on February 26th.