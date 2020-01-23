Deku Spits Hot Fire In My Hero Academia Genderbend Cosplay

This cosplay has come at a fortuitous time! With the first trailer for the second half of My Hero Academia, Class 1-A will be putting their skills to the test not on the battlefield, but on the stage. As Bakugo and several other students form a band to show off what they can do during the Cultural Festival Arc, it’s clear that the brand new arc of the super hero franchise will be taking things in a much lighter direction versus what came before it with the fight against Overhaul. One cosplayer has decided to create a shot that imagines if Deku is about to drop a hot album to a passionate public in the universe of My Hero Academia!

Midoriya has recently found himself needing some rest and relaxation more than anyone, participating in a fight to the death against the villain Overhaul. With the help of the young girl Eri and her quirk, Deku was able to tap into the full potential of his powers with “Infinite 100%”, hitting a level that he is rarely able to access. With his injuries caused by his quirk instantly healed thanks to Eri’s “rewind” technique, he was able to win the day and bring down Overhaul, though not without his team taking some serious losses.

Instagram Cosplayer OhMySophii shared this amazing interpretation of Deku, not only giving Midoriya a more dangerous side but also showing off the character’s injuries that he had received at one point thanks in part to his inability to control the amazing force behind One For All:

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes.