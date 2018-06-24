‘My Hero Academia’ Fans Are Loving Mama Midoriya Right Now

The latest My Hero Academia was still feeling the tremors of the loss of the Symbol of Peace in All Might after his battle with All For One, and this has put the parents of the young heroes in a particularly rough predicament.

Fans were especially drawn to Midoriya’s mother Inko in the latest episode, as her emotions finally came bursting forth as she almost pulled Midoriya out of U.A. Academy completely.

When All Might comes to Midoriya’s home to ask his mother if he can move into the new dorms at the academy (to better protect them from the villains), she denies it. Although she’s grateful for All Might’s actions, she does not want Midoriya to follow on All Might’s bloody path as a hero. He’s worshipped heroes ever since he was young (which brings a cute flashback of her playing with a young Midoriya), but she admits that she would’ve be happier had he just watched heroes from afar, quirkless.

Not only have fans given Midoriya’s mom their full support, totally seeing where she’s coming from as a parent, they have showered her with more lovefor being strong enough to admit she has a problem with the kind of danger U.A. Academy has put her son in.

She finally decides to allow Midoriya to stay in U.A. Academy after All Might begs to fully invest himself to raising Midoriya as a Symbol of Peace. But even then, she still has her qualms but she knows Midoriya would pursue this life anyway. It’s such a crushing moment, leaving fans completely on her side.

Read on to see what fans are saying about Midoriya’s mom after the latest episode, and let us know what you thought in the comments!

Hello, please look at this cute mom.



Thank you. pic.twitter.com/6B6BSzsBpn — Megumin (drinking coffee) (@An_ca_te) June 23, 2018

I always said Inko was the realest Mom ever ❤️ #MyHeroAcademia pic.twitter.com/JVgr0if6zG — Noura (@EgyptianQueenXO) June 24, 2018

Izuku’s mother really shines through in this episode. Where all the other parents seem happy to go along with U.A.’s plan I’m glad she summoned up the courage to speak to All Might like this. Easily the Best Mom we’ve got. #MyHeroAcademia #BokuNoHero #BNHA #bokunoheroacademia pic.twitter.com/OSluew6Neg — Mythos (@MythosMacguffin) June 23, 2018

I just cried so hard over Episode 50 of My Hero Academia. Some spoilers as we go:



I’m so glad this show is calling out how troublesome the “mentor who dies so the student seeks revenge” trope is? Midoriya’s mom was absolutely right to be concerned Midoriya would follow— — Evit Clip Art Can Be Horror (@Evit_cani) June 23, 2018

My Feels Academia should be the real name of My Hero Academia. Inko is such a great mom, and My Hero Academia is a great manga and anime for its portrayal of a parent worried for their kid. That sort of thing is usually swept to the side for the sake of the plot, but not here. — Lydia Harris (@AznLuvsMusic) June 23, 2018

That whole scene with Izuku’s mom talking to All Might about how much pain she goes through when her son gets injured time after time then cuts to a flashback of her and Izuku playing hide and seek really really choked me up and made me start tearing. #myheroacademia pic.twitter.com/slx9DWjLKj — Efren (@GsanchezEfren) June 23, 2018

DEKU’S MOTHER INKO IS TOO PURE FOR THIS WORLD, SHE IS AMAZING!!!❤❤???? #MyHeroAcademia #LikeMotherLikeSon pic.twitter.com/u47rhsQtK1 — Kelly Bone (@BritishPKMN1991) June 23, 2018

I really want a spin-off anime about the #MyHeroAcademia moms. They’re the best. pic.twitter.com/r1OgXk8yPJ — Eric FLCLuchs (@BlueHighwind) June 23, 2018

