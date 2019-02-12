‘My Hero Academia’ Gets Real Relatable With this Mineta Callout

Kohei Horikoshi’s My Hero Academia has some of the most varied characters and designs in manga and anime, so many fans have chosen their favorites for any number of reasons. But a majority of series fans agree that Minoru Mineta is one of the less heroic students.

He’s been the butt of many jokes over the course of the series, but the latest chapter of the manga includes a particularly deep burn of the character when Horikoshi calls out Mineta’s faults.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Ashido continues to be the best Hero Academia character by speaking the truth pic.twitter.com/lKtji4UHnA — Klim (@FreakInASheet) February 8, 2019

In Chapter 216 of the series, Ashido and Mineta just finished working together in a fight against Class 1-B and during the de-briefing afterwards Ashido asks their teacher Aizawa if he would let Mineta have it because, as she puts it, is the “worst.” This was because in the previous chapter, Mineta actually used her to debut his newest technique in which he bounced off of his pop-off balls and began flying around the women.

For Ashido in particular, this was a particularly pervy move from Mineta as the initial bounce had launched him right into her chest. Mineta’s seen some improvement in his hero skills over the course of the series, but he’s still often trying to peep or approach the girls in his class inappropriately.

Horikoshi’s been sure to give Mineta his just desserts by placing him in some awful situations such as a terrible internship with Mt. Lady, but this was just the latest example of Horikoshi making sure Mineta got what he deserves. It’s even worse in unofficial translations (as can be seen above) in which Ashido is much harsher.

It’s funny Ashido is the one to say that here, as Horikoshi seems to like using her as a blunt way to criticize things. He recently shared a pretty intense sketch of the character in which she criticized her creator directly too.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

Fans are currently waiting for the series to make its anime return later this October, and it’s one of the most anticipated anime releases of 2019 overall. It’s hard to blame fans for their eagerness as the third season of the series ended on a major cliffhanger with the introduction with the Big 3, new Pro-Heroes like Nighteye, and new villains like Overhaul, and each of these new elements coalesce in big ways over the next arc of the series.