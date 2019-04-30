My Hero Academia Novel Might Tease One Student’s Expulsion

There are plenty of students housed within UA Academy, but some are better than others. Guys like Izuku Midoriya and Shinso Todoroki are clear favorites while others like Monoma are at the bottom tier. Still, none are quite as controversial as Mineta, and My Hero Academia fans are thinking the franchise may have teased the boy’s eventual expulsion.

You know, since he cannot seem to tone down all his perverted comments.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Recently, My Hero Academia hit up fans with a new light novel, and it was there fans met up with Shinso Hitoshi. The student is a favorite one in the General Course, but he is hoping to join the aspiring heroes in Class 1-A or 1-B. However, that means sitting alongside Mineta, and the novel sees Shinso make a curious note about the boy.

A sample excerpt from the BNHA Vol. 4 light novel is out, and it features Shinsou going around the school and checking on preparations. This line was funny: “Shinsou [watched Mineta dancing with the girls] and thought: I wonder when he’ll get expelled for sexual harassment.” https://t.co/pdTRquKRyW — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochi) April 27, 2019

According to fans who’ve read the novel, Shinso is seen observing Mineta as the boy dances around his female classmates. The bit was translated by a fan known as Audrey on Twitter, and you can read the damning note below:

“Shinsou [watched Mineta dancing with the girls] and thought: I wonder when he’ll get expelled for sexual harassment.”

For fans, this note should not come as a surprise. Mineta has been lambasted by readers for years over his perverted personality and lewd comments. In fact, plenty have long wanted Shinso to take over Mineta’s place in Class 1-A, so this novel aside has got fans wondering if their dreams could come true. However, it does seem the purple-haired perv is sticking to the series for now, and Shinso will have to find a way to work around his controversial classmate.

So, do you think this aside may be letting on more than fans think? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we go all in on Avengers: Endgame! This is the spoiler-filled discussion you’ve been waiting for after coming out of the movie and we cover a ton of ground. Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!