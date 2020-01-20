My Hero Academia Teases Mirio’s Heroic Future

My Hero Academia‘s Shie Hassaikai arc has been squarely focused on the promising young hero, Mirio Togata. As a member of the Big Three, it was touted in the third season that Mirio was the closest to being the number one hero even among the pros. It’s for these reasons and more that he was being groomed by Sir Nighteye into a “true” successor of One For All, but things ended up much differently for him as Mirio took a major loss before the fight with Overhaul came to an end.

But the Shie Hassaikai arc was brought to an end with the latest episode of the series, and sees a Mirio that’s at a much less promising place than he was at the beginning of the season. But nothing hit him harder than the death of his mentor, Sir Nighteye. But before Nighteye passed, he used his quirk to predict a bright and heroic future for Mirio on the horizon.

Episode 77 of the series ends with Sir Nighteye passing away, and as Mirio cried over him, Nighteye reflected on their time together. He initially took Mirio under his wing as a ploy to eventually get One For All’s power away from Izuku Midoriya, but began to look at him with pride. Touching Mirio’s face and activating his prediction quirk (although we don’t get to see his foresight clearly), he believes in Mirio’s future.

Nighteye predicts that Mirio will be fine, and a “finer hero” than anyone else. He wants him to smile, and protect this future that shouldn’t be changed. This could be the hero’s dying wish, and not really a prediction, but considering how stalwart he was before about his predicted futures being set in stone, this doesn’t seem like the case.

Mirio’s quirk might be gone for good as of now thanks to Overhaul’s completed quirk removal bullets, but there’s a hope in Eri. With her quirk rewinding people’s bodies, if she learns to use it properly perhaps Mirio can regain his quirk in the future? The episode makes a note to confirm that one of the focuses for Eri is teaching her how to use her power, so not all is lost for Mirio after all.

He just might still have this future ahead of him. But what do you think? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. If you wanted to check it out for yourself, you can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll and FunimationNOW. Funimation will also soon be bringing My Hero Academia’s second big movie, Heroes Rising, to North America on February 26th.