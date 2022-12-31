My Hero Academia Rings in 2023 With New Mirko Art

My Hero Academia is rounding out a very intense year for the series as both the anime and manga releases have been working their way through huge wars between the heroes and villains, and the anime is deciding to ring in 2023 with some special new art of the Rabbit Hero Mirko! It's been a pretty big year for the fan favorite hero as Season 6 saw her taking on the center stage of the first few episodes as she was the first real one to take on Tomura Shigaraki and All For One's powerful new Nomu, and she'll likely have just as big of a year in 2023 too.

A good sign of that is the fact that 2023 is the year of the Rabbit in the Chinese Zodiac, and thus My Hero Academia's anime is using the occasion to highlight Mirko in some fun new art to celebrate New Year's Day. It's yet to be revealed whether or not she's going to play a role in the anime or the manga in the year to come, but for now starting off the year by putting Mirko in the spotlight is a good way to kick off this next major year. Check it out below:

What's Coming for My Hero Academia in 2023?

According to series creator Kohei Horikoshi, My Hero Academia's manga is currently making it through its Final Act. The Final Act thus far has gone on for a few arcs, so it's unclear exactly when the final, final arc of the series will actually kick in. Recent developments make it seem like things are gearing up towards their proper ending soon, so now is the perfect time to catch up with the manga in Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library.

As for the anime, Season 6 of the series will actually return in 2023 with the first major phase of the Final Act saga overall. It's yet to be revealed how many more arcs the final episodes in the season will cover, but it will be kicking off in January and you can find future episodes of the anime (and everything released thus far) now streaming with Crunchyroll.

How did you like My Hero Academia's manga and anime in 2022? What are you hoping to see dfrom the franchise in 2023?