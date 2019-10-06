My Hero Academia Spin-Off Manga to Highlight the Rabbit Hero, Miruko

My Hero Academia is bigger than ever in 2019. With the series celebrating its fifth anniversary, the franchise has expanded to new novels, four seasons of an anime, two feature length anime films, and a few manga spin-offs under its belt, there are plenty of new avenues to explore for the series’ increasingly bigger roster of characters. The newest spin-off manga, My Hero Academia: Team Up Mission, is currently underway in Japan, and is planning to explore one of the favorite new pro hero additions to the series, Miruko, in a future release of the series.

Miruko the Rabbit Hero was one of the newest pro heroes revealed in a recent arc of the main series, but there hasn’t been much time given to her despite the massive popularity the character has garnered from her brief appearance. But as spotted by @aitaikimochi on Twitter, Miruko’s about to get more of the spotlight.

Videos by ComicBook.com

THE NEW BOKU NO HERO ACADEMIA TEAM UP MISSION SAMPLE PAGES ARE OUT! The chapter starts off with Deku being put into a team up mission with Ochako and Bakugou, and the person they intern with is MIRUKO!!! She explains that she doesn’t have an agency and prefers to work alone. pic.twitter.com/LqwYaH3gNL — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochi) October 3, 2019

Overseen by Saguri-chan Tankentai creator Yoko Akiyama for Shueisha’s Saikyo Jump magazine in Japan, My Hero Academia: Team-Up Mission is a series of stories featuring teams of characters that won’t exactly interact in the same way in the main series. In the latest update for the spin-off (which has yet to get an official English language release as of this writing), the rabbit pro hero Miruko has taken in Izuku Midoriya, Ochaco Uraraka, and Katsuki Bakugo for a new mission. Miruko works alone mostly, and doesn’t have an official agency like the other pros.

She’s not exactly a pro who’s out to teach them like their previous mentors, but her work is effective. In the main series, she’s made her way into the Top 10 rankings for the pros in Japan but it’s not quite clear what makes her tick just yet. If Kohei Horikoshi doesn’t find the time to bring Miruko into the main series at a fuller capacity, at least fans are getting more of the favorite pro through the spin-off series.

As for the main series, My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. The much anticipated fourth season of the anime will be debuting on October 12th.