My Hero Academia Crossover Introduces Mirko to The Boys' Starlight

My Hero Academia has some of the best superheroes in the business, and one of its greatest is Mirko. The Rabbit Hero is getting ready to steal the spotlight when the anime's sixth season goes live. By the time the new year comes, Mirko plans to be one of the anime's top heroes, and the team behind My Hero Academia is eager to see that happen. So for now, one of the manga's assistants is hyping the heroine with a special crossover with The Boys.

The art comes from nstime23, the Twitter profile of one of Kohei Horikoshi's assistants. The artist has never been shy about their love of Mirko, and you can find plenty of fun sketches of the pro hero on their page. So when they posted a new draft this weekend, fans were pleased to see Mirko leaning into The Boys' brightest heroine.

As you can see above, the artwork dressed up Mirko in a familiar costume as it belongs to Starlight. The pro hero's long white hair and rabbit ears work very well with the new look as you can see. After all, Starlight's costume consists of thigh-high boots with novas running up the shafts, and those stars can be found on her white leotard. With a belt and gloves to complete the look, this gorgeous outfit suits Mirko perfectly, and we're sure Starlight could pull off a My Hero Academia costume if she wanted.

If you have not caught up with The Boys, the explosive superhero series is streaming its newest season on Amazon right now. As for My Hero Academia, season six is slated to debut this fall. You can catch its first five seasons right now on Crunchyroll or Hulu if you need to catch up on Izuku's adventures!

What do you think of this superhero crossover? Which other pros would suit a crossover with The Boys? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.