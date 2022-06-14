My Hero Academia Art Celebrates Mirko Ahead of Season 6

✖

My Hero Academia has its team working hard on season six behind the scenes, and manga readers know what creator Kohei Horikoshi is up to. These days, the artist is busy with the series' final act, and the story is bringing all its top heroes to the stage. Of course, this means Mirko has her hands full, and one of Horikoshi's assistants is honoring the heroine with some special art.

The work comes from Twitter courtesy of nstime23 as you can see below. The artist is well known for sharing random art and sketches with fans. Their love for Mirko is hard to ignore given how many drawings they've done of the character. And now, they are hyping Mirko with a summer shoot.

After all, nstime23 gave Mirko a sexy makeover in one of their latest tributes thanks to a backless swimsuit. The adorable piece shows off Mirko's toned body and long white hair. Her legs alone look like they could kill a man, and given what we have seen in My Hero Academia, that description is pretty on point.

Over on TikTok, nstime23 took their love for Mirko even further by posting a special video of the character. The artist posted a speed-draw of Mirko in their full costume, so My Hero Academia fans will find this look very familiar. The pro hero looks ready to trade some punches in this tribute, so let us all pity the poor soul that finds themselves on the receiving end of that blow.

What do you think of these latest tributes to Mirko? Are you excited to see more of the heroine in My Hero Academia season six? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.