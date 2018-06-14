‘My Hero Academia: Two Heroes’ Releases New Trailer

It looks like a brand-new trailer for My Hero Academia: Two Heroes has gone live. The new video, which can be seen below, gives fans a fresh take on the franchise’s first feature film. And, yes; that is a good look at All Might in his prime there!

As you can see, the lengthy trailer touches upon Izuku’s journey until now before he dives into his next adventure. The clip shows the boy arriving on a mysterious man-made island with All Might, and several other heroes from Class 1-A are with them. As the trailer moves forward, both of the film’s original characters are introduced as friends of All Might, and it seems the older man’s past goes way back with Yagi Toshinori. However, things get tense when a new villain makes their debut, and it falls to Izuku and his classmates to sort the situation out.

You can check out the official synopsis for My Hero Academia: Two Heroes below:

“The climactic finals are over, and U.A. is getting ready for the summer training camp. Deku and All Might receive an invitation from a certain person to go overseas to a giant artificial moving city called I-Island. This island, a kind of “science Hollywood” that gathers the knowledge of scientists from around the world, is holding an exhibition called I-Expo showcasing the results of Quirk and hero item research. In the midst of all this, Deku meets a Quirkless girl named Melissa and remembers his own Quirkless past. Out of the blue, the impregnable security system the island boasts is hacked by villains, and all the people on the island are taken as hostages! Now, a plan that could shake hero society has been put into motion! The man who holds the key to it all is the number one hero and Symbol of Peace, All Might.”

For those unfamiliar with the My Hero Academia juggernaut, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

Will you be checking this movie out? What do you make of All Might’s younger self here? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!