‘My Hero Academia’ Movie Reveals First Official Poster

My Hero Academia fans can’t wait to see its first movie when it releases in Japan this August, and since the release is so close fans are getting a much better look at the upcoming film than ever.

Previously leaked in the pages of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump, My Hero Academia: The Movie – The Two Heroes has officially released its first poster.

As fans can see, there are two brand new characters involved here. The mysterious, quirkless Melissa and her father David, who knows All Might, end up getting into the fold along with All Might, Midoriya, Bakugo, Ochaco, Todoroki, Yaoyorozu, Kirishima, and Iida.

Premiering August 3 in Japan, the synopsis for My Hero Academia: The Movie – The Two Heroes is as follows:

“After the end of the climatic Final Exams, the U.A. Class members head off to their school field trip for Summer break.

However, before they head off to the school field trip, All Might and Deku accept an invitation from someone to go abroad to a floating and mobile manmade city, called “I Island.” All researchers in the world, from both East and West, are gathered in this place, known as the Hollywood of Science, where they research quirks as well as hero supplemental items at the special “I Expo” convention that is currently being held on the island.

This is where Deku meets the quirkless girl, Melissa. Melissa also is like him, quirkless. Deku is able to connect with Melissa by recalling when he too was quirkless. During that time, suddenly, despite an iron wall of security surrounding the island, the system is breached by a villain who hacked into it! The people living on the island are all taken hostage!

Now, the Hero Association needs to act quickly to deploy their unshakeable “Plan” or else―! The only person who can grasp that key, is none other than the Number One Hero, All Might!”

For those unfamiliar with the My Hero Academia juggernaut, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

