‘My Hero Academia’ Movie Teases A New Weapon For Izuku

My Hero Academia is hitting the big screen, and it seems Izuku is primed to get an upgrade in the weapon department as a result.

The new film is called My Hero Academia: The Two Heroes, and thanks to a small translated synopsis that accompanied the movie poster we know that at some point during the film Izuku will have use of a mysterious device. You can find the full synopsis below (via aitaikimochii).

“Behind them stands a giant 200-floor tower, and Deku is wearing a mysterious item on his right arm, appearing next to the new movie character Melissa. Bakugou, Ochako, lida, Todoroki, and other familiar faces come full force! All Might’s friend David is also present. What kind of meaning does his facial expression give off?”

The item on his hand is pretty mysterious at this point, though it will probably be something available at the I Expo. Is it beneficial to Izuku or does it limit his abilities in some way? We’re figuring the former but you never know.

For Izuku it would be a dream to have a glove that automatically heals, since everytime he uses his power he ends up breaking various parts of his body. Granted the process of actually hurting himself would still be painful, but at least it would be short-lived. Someone really needs to get on that for the poor guy.

The synopsis for My Hero Academia: Two Heroes can be found below.

“After the end of the climactic Final Exams, the U.A. Class members head off to their school field trip for Summer break. However, before they head off to the school field trip, All Might and Deku accept an invitation from someone to go abroad to a floating and mobile manmade city, called “I Island.” All researchers in the world, from both East and West, are gathered in this place, known as the Hollywood of Science, where they research quirks as well as hero supplemental items at the special “I Expo” convention that is currently being held on the island.

This is where Deku meets the quirkless girl, Melissa. Melissa also is like him, quirkless. Deku is able to connect with Melissa by recalling when he too was quirkless. During that time, suddenly, despite an iron wall of security surrounding the island, the system is breached by a villain who hacked into it! The people living on the island are all taken hostage! Now, the Hero Association needs to act quickly to deploy their unshakeable “Plan” or else―! The only person who can grasp that key, is none other than the Number One Hero, All Might!”

My Hero Academia: The Movie – The Two Heroes lands in theaters on August 3.

What will Izuku’s new weapon be? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!