First ‘My Hero Academia' Movie Reveals Stunning New Poster

This year is slated to be a good one for My Hero Academia. Not only will the anime return to TVs with its third season next month, but Bones is overseeing the franchise's debut film. Last December, fans learned My Hero Academia was getting its first movie, and new info about the feature has been released.

Oh, and there's a new poster for the movie out too. You cannot forget that.

Over the last week, anime fans were inundated with series updates thanks to Anime Japan. The annual event took over Tokyo as thousands descended upon the convention, and My Hero Academia welcomed the event with a brand-new poster for its movie.

As you can see below, the new key visual shows off the film's main cast. Izuku is shown front-and-center as the hero leads the way. To his side, heroes-in-training like Todoroki, Bakugo, Iida, and Ochaco can be seen. The colorful background is hard to place, but fans believe the group of UA Academy kids are walking through a time-traveled version of Tokyo thanks to its inclusion of All Might.

After all, the Number One Hero doesn't look like the guy fans have come to know. The superstar is seen inset in the film's tagline, "Who Is Your Hero" — and he looks plenty young. Bones informed fans All Might would star in this movie as expected, but it would be a different take on the hero. All Might will be seen in his prime during the movie, so fans expect Izuku and his friends to get into some time-traveling mishap.

As for how the gang meets the up-and-coming All Might, fans don't know. There is every chance UA Academy will come under fire from a new villain with a time-travel Quirk. And, if that is the case, then Izuku will have to explain to a young All Might why he happens to have One For All. So, that will be... fun?

So far, fans know very little about the actual story behind My Hero Academia's film. Aside from its tag-line, audience only know of its title, My Hero Academia: The Movie - The Two Heroes. It looks like the intriguing title is referring to Izuku and All Might, but the film could throw a wrench into that assumption if it shows off the latter's mentor. The anime has yet to dive into All Might's past in-depth, but fans do know the man had a powerful mentor who passed One For All to him. The movie might introduced Izuku to mysterious teacher if he's brought into the past, so you can see why audiences are eager to learn more about the summer feature.

