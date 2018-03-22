First ‘My Hero Academia’ Movie Unveils Title, Tagline

2018 is looking like it will be a big one for My Hero Academia. In just a couple of weeks, the series will make a return to TV when its third season drops, but that is not all. My Hero Academia is also slated to release its first film this summer, and fans just learned some new facts about the feature.

Over on Twitter, new reports about My Hero Academia‘s film went live. A vetted scooper known as Yonkou Productions informed fans that the anime would title its feature My Hero Academia: The Movie — The Two Heroes. According to current reports, the film will be released on August 3, 2018, and its tagline is as follows: “Who Is Your Hero?”

Of course, fans will have differing answers to the intriguing tagline. With so many heroes out there, it is hard to pick which one of the franchise’s leads is your favorite. Plenty of fans will single out Izuku Midoriya or Shoto Todoroki as their favorite, but All Might still has the favor of many. After all, it is kind of hard to dislike the number-one hero.

So far, there are very few details out about the movie itself, but fans have their theories about its story. The movie is said to focus on a previously unexplored fight, and it will unearth a few backstories as well. With that in mind, fans think its tagline is rather telling. If the film features two heroes, audiences could find Izuku pitted against another hero who wants to be number one just as badly as he does. However, there are others who think the title signals some travel-traveling mischief is about to come upon the My Hero Academia series and maybe bit Izuku against — well — himself.

For those unfamiliar with My Hero Academia, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

