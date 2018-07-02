‘My Hero Academia’ Movie Promo Shares New Look at Young All Might

My Hero Academia‘s first movie, My Hero Academia: Two Heroes, is expected to provide fans with all kinds of fun little insights into things the anime series hasn’t explored – and today that includes new artwork of a young All Might, when he was in the prime of his tenure as the “Symbol of Peace”:

Promotional art of the My Hero Academia movie, including adverts for clear files of three varieties and the cover art for “Volume Origin. pic.twitter.com/QkcQPue7ki — YonkouProductions 🔜 AX (@YonkouProd) June 29, 2018

You can check out the plot synopsis for My Hero Academia: Two Heroes, below (Note: the film is set between seasons 2 – 3 of the anime):

“The climactic finals are over, and U.A. is getting ready for the summer training camp. Deku and All Might receive an invitation from a certain person to go overseas to a giant artificial moving city called I-Island. This island, a kind of “science Hollywood” that gathers the knowledge of scientists from around the world, is holding an exhibition called I-Expo showcasing the results of Quirk and hero item research.

In the midst of all this, Deku meets a Quirkless girl named Melissa and remembers his own Quirkless past. Out of the blue, the impregnable security system the island boasts is hacked by villains, and all the people on the island are taken as hostages! Now, a plan that could shake hero society has been put into motion! The man who holds the key to it all is the number one hero and Symbol of Peace, All Might.”

The new villain we meet is none other than Wolfram, whose quirk seems to be Magneto-like manipulation of metals. The storyline of the movie – specifically deviations into All Might’s past – may reveal a connection between hero and villain that adds much more dramatic weight to the story, and adds yet another layer of complexity to All Might’s character.

The “Symbol of Peace” has been enjoying a surge in popularity, recently, thanks to the pivotal episode that saw All Might battle his nemesis All For One, in a stunning battle that ended with the cillain in chains, but All Might drained of his quirk. In the present timeline of the anime, the great hero is just a sad shell of his former self, but projects like this Two Heroes movie will be a great gateway to retroactively educating fans on why The Symbol of Peace is the celebrated icon that he is.

My Hero Academia: The Movie – The Two Heroeslands in theaters on August 3 – but will screen first at San Diego Comic-Con 2018. Stay tuned for our coverage of that event!