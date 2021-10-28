My Hero Academia Reveals New Electric Group Art For Pop Up

While the fifth season of My Hero Academia’s anime has come to an end, it’s clear that the Shonen franchise has plenty in the tank when it comes to giving fans peeks into the world of UA Academy in various forms, with a Pop-Up set to arrive in Japan giving us a new group shot of some of the biggest heroes of the series. With the sixth season set to adapt the War Arc, the major battle that sees the heroes of UA battling the villains of the Paranormal Liberation Front, hero society is set to change forever.

Pop-Up shops for major anime franchises are a regular occurrence in Japan, with JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure recently having an experience that was dubbed JoJo World and gave fans not only the opportunity to buy unique merchandise from the tale of the Joestars, but also play a number of games at these specific kiosks. The pop-up shop for My Hero Academia, titled “My Hero Academia Plus Ultra Square”, has been around for a number of years, but will return once again this year with new merchandise and artwork in tow. While there are no current plans for this shop to make its way to North America, we’re sure plenty of Shonen fans would love the opportunity to experience the recurring store.

Twitter User Atsushi101X shared the new artwork from My Hero Academia Plus Ultra Square, which not only gives us a new look at the young heroes of Class 1-A, but unites them with the current top heroes in Endeavor and Hawks, who will each play fundamental roles in the upcoming anime adaptation of the War Arc:

https://twitter.com/Atsushi101X/status/1453476878950584322?s=20

Without going too deeply into spoiler territory, the War Arc has already come to a close in the pages of My Hero Academia’s manga, creating a very different world for hero society than the one we came to know over the years. With both the young heroes and professional crime fighters hoping to hold together society while also battling the insane strength of Shigaraki and All For One, expect some major moments to take place in the future of both the anime and the manga with the printed story by Kohei Horikoshi entering its “Final Act,”

What do you think of this new art for My Hero Academia?