My Hero Academia: Where is Chapter 331?

You might have noticed already, but unfortunately there is no new chapter of My Hero Academia’s manga to speak of this week. It was previously revealed that Chapter 331 would be released after a short delay, and thankfully it was revealed that this break would not be for very long. With the release of Chapter 330 of the manga last week (on October 17th), it was confirmed that Chapter 331 of the series would be releasing not one week, but two weeks later instead. So it’s going to be another week before the next chapter arrives.

That means that Chapter 331 of the series didn’t release on Sunday, October 24th along with the rest of the new chapters dropping as part of Viz Media’s digital Shonen Jump releases. Instead, Chapter 331 of the series will be releasing on Sunday, October 31st. The good news is it’ll make for quite a spooky new chapter for the series when the manga returns next week! It’s returning with a bang too if Chapter 330 of the series is any indication as there’s a pretty huge fight breaking out.

Chapter 330 of the series continues the Final Act of the series that first began with Izuku Midoriya and the rest of the heroes exploring the fallout of All For One and Tomura Shigaraki’s attack on Tartarus after the war. With this first arc of the end game now set, it’s time to explore the villain side of the equation as Shigaraki is continuing to evolve in his control of All For One’s power and its impact on his body. This is only one of the major events happening now too.

The rest of the world’s heroes have taken notice of the chaos unfolding in Japan, and thus have begun figuring out their plans of attack. Star and Stripe, America’s own number one hero, has made her move and is now fighting with Shigaraki. She’s got a powerful quirk that could make him even stronger, and that would mean the war for humanity’s future is going to get a lot tougher before it gets better.

