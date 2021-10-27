My Hero Academia Goes Plus Ultra With Deku Cosplay

My Hero Academia is truly going Plus Ultra with some super cosplay of Izuku Midoriya! Looking back on the series as a whole, it’s wild to see how much things have changed since series creator Kohei Horikoshi kicked off the series in the pages of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine years ago. The series has not only celebrated some big manga milestones, but the anime is steadily taking over as well as it recently hit its own five year anniversary. But it wouldn’t be much if Izuku Midoriya himself didn’t grow as much in that time too.

Fans have seen how the series first began with an Izuku who was not only physically weak, but weaker in spirit as well as he had the desire to be a hero but didn’t have the conscious effort to do so. It was when his body started moving all on his own that he realized that deep down he couldn’t suppress his true nature, and this launched into the wild journey we’ve seen unfold. It’s that heroic nature that fans of the series love to see, and that nature that was perfectly captured through some awesome cosplay from artist @beccasupreme on Instagram! Check it out below:

The series first began with what seemed to be an older Izuku telling the story of his past and how he became the world’s top hero, but only know is that actual future starting to set in place with the Final Act of the series. The sixth season of the anime is nearing this point as well as the fifth season served as the necessary build up for what’s to come as both the heroes and the villain sides come to clash in a huge war that changes the trajectory of the series.

It’s so game changing, in fact, that the war then kicks off the Final Act of the series in its fallout as the world for Izuku is clearly never going to be the same. It’s going to be his true test of heroism from this point on, and will be the true test of why he began this heroic journey in the first place. But what have you thought of Izuku’s journey so far? Let us know all of your thoughts on Deku’s journey and predictions for his future in the comments!