My Hero Academia’s New Movie Title, Release Date Announced

My Hero Academia is just about impossible to ignore when it comes to anime. The shonen series is as big as they come with Izuku Midoriya enjoying popularity which heroes like Naruto Uzumaki got. And thanks to a recent report, it seems fans will get a big dose of the hero this year.

After all, season four will drop before too long, and it will be joined by a film later this winter!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Over on social media, the anime shared the big news with fans with an exciting tweet. You can check out the announcement below!

So, there you have it! The next film of the franchise will be titled My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising. The movie will open in December 20 well after season four has debuted.

At this time, there is little information out about the big film, but fans are excited to see what’s to come. After all, My Hero Academia is set to embark on a very big season this year. This fall will see the release of season four and introduce villains such as Chisaki to the world, but this baddie will not go unchecked. The arrival of Mirio Togata in season three promises a big hero upgrade for Izuku as the first-year stands to learn plenty from his elder.

So, are you ready for this next phase of My Hero Academia? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with a new film in theaters later this year too.