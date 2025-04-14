New Attack on Titan Movie Teased by The Last Attack Producer

With Attack on Titan: The Last Attack strongly finishing its theatrical run, the Attack on Titan saga has finally come to an end… or has it? During Season 4’s run, fans repeatedly joked that the series would never actually end after MAPPA split the final season into multiple parts, as well as two feature-length special episodes. Just when we thought Eren’s mission to secure freedom for the Eldians was over, a new announcement is sending shockwaves through the fandom,

Videos by ComicBook.com

You may remember that ComicBook previously reported on Attack on Titan‘s new website portal back in March. We’ve been vindicated, as the new website doesn’t appear to be just for merch. At the world premiere of the hotly anticipated Attack on Titan – The Official Concert – Beyond the Walls World Tour in Los Angeles (via PonyCanyon), the fans in attendance were shocked with an announcement regarding the future of the Attack on Titan franchise.

MAPPA

More Attack on Titan Movies Are Hinted to Be in Development

During the concert, which saw a live band play 22 tracks from Attack on Titan‘s iconic soundtrack, producer Tetsuya Kinoshita appeared on stage and teased fans with what to expect from the series in the coming years. While many expected more concerts and live events, few were ready for what Kinoshita announced.

“Has anyone seen The Last Attack?” the producer asked the audience before dropping the bombshell that more Attack on Titan feature films are in the works. “The story of Attack on Titan has concluded, but we’d like to continue planning and holding many more events in the future, such as movies like The Last Attack.”

Kinoshita didn’t reveal any details about the upcoming movies. During their speech, they also announced that “many game collaborations” are also on the way. Additionally, fans can expect additional reveals in the coming years. “We look forward to meeting everyone again on our 15th and 20th anniversaries, and we hope to continue for a long time.”

WIT Studio

Does Attack on Titan Need More Movies?

Attack on Titan finally put an end to its decade long run in 2023 with the fourth and final season. The Last Attack movie compiled the final episodes into one concise experience for audiences to enjoy on the big screen. Some theaters in Japan even held special screenings encouraging audiences to cry at the movie’s emotional finale.

With the core story of Attack on Titan concluded, the announcement poses the question: Do we really need more Attack on Titan films? Given that Kinoshita said they are working on more movies like The Last Attack, it leads us to believe that more compilation films could be in the works. Perhaps the entire story of Attack on Titan might be re-edited into a new series of feature-length movies.

However, talk of a new Attack on Titan film has some fans thinking it could mean a prequel. There are countless stories from Attack on Titan‘s rich lore and world-building that fans would love to see play out on the big screen. Arguably, the most popular choice among the fan base is the “Great Titan War,” which depicted King Fritz abandoning the Eldian Empire and fleeing to Paradis Island.

H/T: PonyCanyon