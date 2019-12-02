My Hero Academia’s New All Might Funko Goes on Sale Tonight

If you are a collector of all things All Might, then you better listen up. Cyber Monday is just hours away, and it looks like Funko has something to lift your spirits. A brand-new Pop will go live for All Might shortly, and you will not want to miss this enviable My Hero Academia figure.

For those who do not know, All Might has a slew of Funko figures already. The company has created yet another for the Symbol of Peace but it is an exclusive. Box Lunch will begin selling a glow-in-the-dark All Might figure right here starting around 7:30 pm PST tonight. When it arrives you’ll be able to find it right here.

Of course, there is a glow-in-the-dark All Might figure already. The difference here is that All Might is in his weakened form. As you can see below, the hero is battered from a long fight against All For One, but he isn’t ready to give up yet.

If you are looking for other glow-in-the-dark All Might figures, you better start saving up. Currently, price guides list the previously released GITD All Might for nearly $250 USD. This collectible dates back to Funimation as a 2017 exclusive, so those who nabbed the figure back then can consider themselves lucky.

There are plenty of other My Hero Academia figures available. From All Might to Dabi and Izuku, there are all sorts of figures out there which fans can nab to complete their otaku collection.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia will also be launching its second big movie, Heroes Rising, in Japan this December.

