New My Hero Academia Tribute Makes Sneaky Izuku, All Might Comparison

Midoriya may be the inheritor of the title of “Symbol of Peace” but he still has a ways to go before he can officially become the “new All Might“. With the My Hero Academia franchise beginning with Deku receiving the power of One For All, the story has followed the young do-gooder as he tries to do his mentor proud and get a firm grasp on his new abilities. Recently, with the upcoming fourth season of MHA inching ever closer, a keen eyed fan has managed to find an easter egg that brings Midoriya and Yagi even closer.

Reddit User Graphica-Danger noticed that a new image of Midoriya seems to be a perfect duplicate of the shot from the first season that introduced All Might to his future heir apparent:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Season three presented a situation where Midoriya needed to grow up quick following All Might’s diminishing powers, and complete loss of them, after fighting his arch-rival, All For One. The antagonistic head of the League of Villains was compiling quirks within himself, creating a nearly impossible situation for All Might to achieve victory against him. Using the remnants of his powers though, Yagi managed to achieve victory but at the cost of nearly all of his super abilities. It’s time for Deku to take the stage and he’s going to need to kick things up a notch at school and his upcoming internship to do so.

One of the biggest strengths of My Hero Academia haven’t just been the hard hitting fights that we’ve witnessed, as great as they’ve been, rather it’s been witnessing the growth of the UA students and their desire to become better people. How they’ve managed to handle adversity and how they’ve let these challenges shape their characters has been something fantastic to watch, and season four will surely continue to develop scenes such as this.

What do you think of this clever nod to the relationship between Midoriya and All might? Do you think Deku will one day change his name to “All Might”? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and UA Academy!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with a new film in theaters later this year too.