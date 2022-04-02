My Hero Academia Shares New Hilarious Visual Of Mineta In Every Role

We certainly don’t see a world wherein Mineta will be the one to deliver the final blow to the likes of Shigaraki and All For One, but that doesn’t mean that the comic relief of My Hero Academia doesn’t find ways to make us chuckle from time to time. While the Shonen franchise recently celebrated April Fool’s Day by imagining members of Class 1-A as a baseball team, it seems this was far from the only art celebrating April 1st that the series had in store.

Mineta definitely isn’t on the same power level as the likes of Midoriya, Bakugo, and Shoto Todoroki to name a few, but his sticky Quirk has come in handy for the young heroes from time to time. With the young hero of Class 1-A perpetually fawning after his female classmates throughout the Shonen franchise, it will be interesting to see if Mineta is able to push his feelings aside for the final battle against All For One. Needless to say, with this fight potentially being the last of the franchise, the heroes will need all the help they can get in bringing down the League of Villains once and for all in order to save Hero Society.

A Reddit User shared the latest hilarious visual that imagines Minato taking on the costumes of Bakugo, Red Riot, Groppy, Shoto Todoroki, Iida, Midoriya, and Uravity to name a few, with the young hero most likely being at a much lower power level than any of his cohorts in the Shonen franchise:

While My Hero Academia is set to return this fall with the sixth season of its anime adaptation, there’s been no word on a new movie in the works. Originally, creator Kohei Horikoshi had stated that he could see ten movies being made in total, though with the franchise ending its manga with its latest arc, it will be interesting to see if this is still the case and if movies could continue telling the tale of Class 1-A following the events of the manga’s finale.

What do you think of this hilarious April Fool’s Day Prank? What’s your favorite costume from Class 1-A? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.