My Hero Academia Is Readying To Answer Burning Questions About Dabi

My Hero Academia is readying to answer some major questions about Dabi with the newest chapter of the series! The final war between the heroes and villains has begun, and one character that fans are definitely curious about is Dabi. Out of all the villains he’s been the most mysterious, and it wasn’t until the Paranormal Liberation Front War that fans got to find out about his ties to the Todoroki about his true goals. But at the same time, this only raised more questions about what had turned him into the fiery villain that we can see in action today.

Although the series has revealed a look at Dabi’s past as Toya Todoroki in the days before he was seemingly killed in a fire, the newest chapter of the series teases we will get a look at how this all went down. The series had previously revealed this through mostly Endeavor’s perception of the event, but the final moments of the newest chapter teases Dabi revealing what exactly happened when he was consumed by the fire and how he managed to survive that day and go on to become the villain he is now.

Chapter 349 of My Hero Academia reveals that Dabi has been sent to the Ground Zero location in Kamino Ward for his battlefield, and he remarks about how it reminds him about Endeavor’s fight in Hosu with the High-End Nomu. It’s when he decided to finally make his move on Endeavor, but Dabi still feels a little hurt (whether it’s facetiously or not is still in question, however) over the fact that Shoto is the one fighting him in this final battle instead. Dabi has a malaise over the fact that the hero society has failed people like him, and Shoto then asks why he never tried to go back home in the first place.

Dabi’s survival of a deadly fire and his refusal to go back to the Todoroki family was the last gap in his history, and Dabi then decides to tell his younger brother about how he became the person he is today. As his body literally burns him from the inside out, it seems Dabi is no longer holding anything back. He’s seeking a destruction of the Todoroki family as a whole, and that might mean not only airing that dirty laundry but making himself an example of it.

What do you think? Curious to see how Dabi became the villain he is today? What do you think ultimately helped the villain make up his mind to rebel against his father?